The Webster Groves Police Department is currently attempting to locate four missing or runaway boys.
The boys were last seen at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10. Police believe they ran away together. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-645-3000.
The missing boys are:
- Marquis McCully, black male, 15 years of age, 5 feet tall, approximately 111 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
- Davon Shaw, black male, 12 years of age, 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 112 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
- Javon Chism, black male, 15 years of age, 5 feet 6 inches tall, approximately 139 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
- Trey Robinson, black male, 15 years of age, 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
There is no clothing description for any of the boys.