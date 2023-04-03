Webster Groves Police Officer Torry Rogers and Det. Robert Piekutowski were awarded Meritorious Service Commendations on March 21 These commendations, signified with a “red bar” on the uniform, are awarded by the chief of police to an officer who performs an extremely laudable or extraordinary act.
Rogers and Piekutowski were given the award for their efforts in May 2022 when Webster Groves officers were dispatched to an address for a child drowning. Officer Rogers and then Officer Piekutowski (now detective) were the first two to arrive on scene.
Rogers immediately sprinted to the rear of the residence and observed an unconscious child with no pulse near the pool. Without hesitation, he initiated CPR, administering chest compressions. Piekutowski immediately assisted with CPR by tilting the child’s head back to clear an airway.
Rogers continued administering chest compressions until EMS arrived. Piekutowski then immediately picked up the child up and ran to the ambulance, handing the child off to paramedics for care.
The child regained a pulse at the hospital, as well as a heartbeat. Medical staff indicated that if not for officers’ swift response and continuous administration of CPR, they would not have been able to save the child’s life.
These actions demonstrate Officer Rogers and Det. Piekutowski’s ability, commitment and dedication to duty., according to Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis, who said their actions reflect greatly upon themselves and the Webster Groves Police Department, and that they are deserving of recognition.