Updated Wednesday, May 6 at 2:22 a.m.
A Webster Groves police officer was shot Tuesday night, May 5, on Interstate 44 near Elm Avenue, Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch confirmed. The shooting suspect is reportedly dead.
At approximately 8:20 p.m., the Webster Groves Police Department received a call for service to assist a stranded motorist in the westbound lanes of I-44. The vehicle was in the left lane near the center median.
Two uniformed officers responded in marked patrol vehicles to the call for service. One officer parked closer to the stranded motorist, while the other stayed behind for the purposes of blocking traffic to assist the motorist safely.
As the first officer exited his patrol vehicle, the sole occupant of the stranded vehicle exited his vehicle and began to shoot at the officer. The officer returned fire. Both individuals were struck multiple times.
The officer applied a tourniquet to himself and was conveyed immediately to a Barnes Jewish hospital by the second officer. He remains at the hospital in stable condition. The involved officer is approximately 36 years of age with seven years of law enforcement experience.
The suspect was pronounced deceased on scene shortly thereafter. He has not been identified at this time, but he is believed to be an adult male in his 20s.
Shortly thereafter, the Webster Groves Police Department requested St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons conduct the investigation. The investigation remains very active at this time.
Westbound I-44 will be shut down at S. Elm Ave. for the foreseeable future as the investigation continues. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.
Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) with any information regarding the incident.