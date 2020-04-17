A Webster Groves police officer was charged on Friday, April 17, for sexual abuse against another officer.
Eric Davis, 37, was charged with one count of first degree sexual abuse, with bond set at $20,000 according to court documents. He is also required to have no contact or communication with the victim.
The Webster Groves Police Department requested the St. Louis County Police Department investigate due to the nature of the abuse. In August 2019, Davis allegedly ripped the shirt and shoved a hand down the pants of a female victim.
Davis has no other criminal history. It is unclear whether or not he remains on the force.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.