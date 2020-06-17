Transparency was the theme of Monday night’s Webster Groves Police Community Engagement Board meeting. The board — which meets monthly to build relationships between Webster Groves citizens and its police department — discussed plans for a landing page of “easily digestible policies” regarding use of force and other police guidelines. Several members also suggested an additional webpage with member bios and contact information to allow citizens to directly engage with board members.
“This has been frustrating for me because I’m the one who has to answer email after email after email,” Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch said regarding a recent uptick of inquiries about police policies. “I think we need a page on our website where people can go. Police Chief (Dale) Curtis has made a lot of statements. I have made a lot of statements. There needs to be a place where the questions people ask are being answered.”
Police Community Engagement Board Member Kevin Sombart said that by far the most inquired about subject has been the department's use of force policy. Chief Curtis explained that officers are required to follow the department’s current policy, which states that deadly force is always a last resort, and all other options and deescalation techniques must be exhausted first.
“Unnecessary force is prohibited,” Curtis said during the meeting on Monday, June 15. “Justification for use of force is limited to only what the officer knows at the time. If we find out later that someone had committed a serious offense, but you stopped them for something else ... like having a counterfeit $20 bill ... that doesn’t justify using force. That’s not permissible.”
Curtis said the Webster Groves Police Department has never allowed chokeholds, and that any use of force, including pushing, shoving or simply drawing a weapon, is subject to a use-of-force report, which ultimately has to be signed off on by Curtis himself, as well as any officer’s individual supervisors. The reports are filed and reviewed to identify and prevent patterns of violence by any officer.
Though Curtis said the 18-page use-of-force policy is available to anyone on the Webster Groves city website under “Transparency,” the board agreed to work on a landing page where basic police questions will be answered, as well as a page with contact information for Police Community Engagement board members and links to extended police information.
Welch requested that the page be complete by the board’s next meeting in mid-July.
Update On I-44 Officer Shooting
The Webster Groves police officer who was shot six times by a motorist on Interstate 44 on May 5, 2020, has returned to work, according to Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis. The officer, who Curtis said will not be named for his family’s safety, is currently on desk duty until he is cleared to return to active patrol.
On the date of the incident, the officer received a call for a stranded motorist on I-44 between the Shrewsbury and Elm exits. When he approached the vehicle, the 23-year-old motorist, later identified as Qavon Webb, immediately started shooting. The officer returned fire and Webb was pronounced dead at the scene. Read more about the incident in our previous coverage here.
Curtis said that video footage of the incident will be released to the public “as soon as the county gives the green light.”