Webster Groves police recently arrested a woman believed to be involved in a fraud scheme across the country called the Felony Lane Gang.
Heather Lynn Harper, 36, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 16, after trying to cash a check for $1,852 using a stolen driver's license at the Commerce Bank at 8050 Big Bend Blvd., according to the report filed by the Webster Groves Police Department.
A bank teller flagged the transaction as suspicious, and police were called. Police found the driver's license, plus a debit card and checkbook that Harper was in possession of to be stolen. The report added that Harper confessed to the attempted transaction.
Police also located multiple wigs in her car, plus several contacts within her phone that revealed a connection to the Felony Lane Gang, according to the report. Members of the group, who often include women wearing wigs, move throughout the country changing their appearances, breaking into cars and stealing IDs, credit cards and checkbooks. They often use a bank's drive-up lane farthest from the teller to avoid detection during transactions.
Harper was subsequently charged with two felonies — identity theft and fraud — on Thursday, Dec. 17, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. She is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on $30,000 cash only bond. A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for Dec. 28.
Police believe her to be a flight risk because of her allegedly involvement with the Felony Lane Gang. Her phone also showed she had been in "multiple states in a short amount of time," according to the report written by a Webster Groves police officer.