The Webster Groves Arts Commission along with Silverman Music have joined forces to present the first Webster Groves Piano Festival. The free concert is set for the front lawn of the Masonic Lodge, 12 E. Lockwood Ave., on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Attendees will hear some of the best pianists the St. Louis area has to offer. Jazz legends Carolbeth True, Ptah Williams, Jay Oliver and Michael Silverman will perform from 5 to 9 p.m.
“This is a lineup you would be lucky to get at the Sheldon Concert Hall,” Arts Commission member Patrick Murphy said. “These are among St. Louis’ top jazz performers. These are the best of the best.”
Organizer Mike Silverman of Silverman Music said the pianists are primarily jazz musicians who can play a variety of other styles. The concert is a part of the Webster Groves Arts Commission’s effort to bring art to the people of Webster Groves, “the city of the arts.”
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch said she is excited about this new community festival, and that Webster is deserving of the “city of arts” title.
“In Webster Groves that title really is indicative of what we have available to us as a community. We really are the city of the arts. And people in this town love music,” she said.
Murphy said the Piano Festival will be the fifth concert the Arts Commission, partnered with Silverman Music, has organized in the past two years.
“Our function, our mission is to bring art to the people of Webster Groves,” Murphy said. “Music is wonderful because it is so powerful in being able to bring people together.”
Silverman said he hopes to make the Piano Festival a popular annual event.
“We want to have pianos up and down the streets in two or three years,” Silverman said.
The concerts organized by the Arts Commission and Silverman Music started a year ago when Murphy, Silverman and Welch sat down over coffee at the Webster Garden Café.
Piano Festival Lineup
Jay Oliver will perform first on solo piano. Oliver is known for writing and recording musicians like Jimmy Buffet, Sheryl Crow, The Eagles and a number of jazz groups, according to Silverman.
“He’s going to do a solo improvisation,” Silverman said. “So, we don’t know what he’s going to do and he doesn’t either, but he’s just amazing.”
Silverman said Oliver’s performance could include offerings of classical, jazz or a combination of different styles.
Ptah Williams will follow Oliver’s performance. Williams is well known in St. Louis for his jazz piano performances. Attendees should expect the smooth jazz Williams is famous for, as well as a mix of classical and contemporary styles.
“He’s really very eclectic,” Silverman said. “I wanted to pick pianists who I know and like, and pianists who have a lot of variety in their play.”
Bass player Darrell Mixon and drummer Steve Davis will join Williams on stage.
Silverman’s own group, Bach to the Future, performs third. Webster Groves residents who attended last August’s concert on the Masonic Lodge’s lawn will remember the group’s jazz and Latin versions of classical favorites. This year, Silverman and his band will play a version of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s 1900 operatic interlude, “The Flight of the Bumblebee.”
Bach to the Future consists of Silverman, his brother and a childhood friend. They have played together for 44 years, although they only began playing under their current name 15 years ago.
Silverman’s love of music and community combined last year when he successfully brought the University City Jazz Festival to Webster Groves, making it the Webster Groves Jazz Festival.
Carolbeth True will close the concert, performing alongside her percussionist son, David True, with their group Two Times True. Larry Johnson is on saxophone and Glen Smith will play bass.
“We’re just hoping we get a nice big group of people enjoying free music outside,” Silverman said. “That’s my favorite thing.”
Silverman said he is looking for pianists of all ages to play between the four main performances.
Bring a lawn chair and an appetite. Bratwurst, Ted Drewes frozen custard, kettle corn and water will be available for purchase.