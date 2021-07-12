Children’s Entry
Best: WGHS Statesmen Stars Dance Team
Outstanding: Cub Scout Pack 303 & 305
Civic Entry
Best: Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge
Outstanding: Webster Gardens Lutheran Church
Classic Entry
Best: Show Me Corvette Club escorting Webster Groves City Council
Outstanding: St. Louis Corvette Club
Commercial Entry
Best: Jay B. Smith Funeral Home/Cell Phones for Soldiers
Outstanding: Southwest Auto Parts
Performing Entry
Best: Castillo Band
Outstanding: McKinley Band Boosters
Visiting Entry
Best: St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station
Outstanding: Master Kim’s Kum Sung Martial Arts
Novelty Unit
Best: Andres Roofing
Outstanding: Helfenstein Lawn Chair Brigade
Special Judges Award
1. 1959 Edsel escorting Parade Judges
2. 2nd Rangers/10th Armor