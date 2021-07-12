Children’s Entry

Best:  WGHS Statesmen Stars Dance Team

Outstanding:  Cub Scout Pack 303 & 305

Civic Entry

Best: Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge

Outstanding: Webster Gardens Lutheran Church

Classic Entry

Best: Show Me Corvette Club escorting Webster Groves City Council

Outstanding: St. Louis Corvette Club

Commercial Entry

Best: Jay B. Smith Funeral Home/Cell Phones for Soldiers

Outstanding: Southwest Auto Parts

Performing Entry

Best: Castillo Band

Outstanding: McKinley Band Boosters

Visiting Entry

Best: St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station

Outstanding: Master Kim’s Kum Sung Martial Arts

Novelty Unit

Best: Andres Roofing

Outstanding: Helfenstein Lawn Chair Brigade

Special Judges Award

1. 1959 Edsel escorting Parade Judges

2. 2nd Rangers/10th Armor