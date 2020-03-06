The Webster Groves Parade Committee is already gearing up for the popular annual Fourth of July Parade, which will begin this year at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 4.
Once again, the committee is looking for a special parade theme that fits the quality and uniqueness of Webster Groves, and the public is invited to suggest ideas.
Mail entries to Steve Clark, Parade Chairman, 33 E. Glendale Ave., Webster Groves, MO, 63119, or email them to clarks@webstergroves.org. Please include name, address, email address and telephone number with each entry.
The entry deadline is Monday, March 9, at 5 p.m. There is no limit to the amount of entries each person may submit.
The winner of the parade theme will receive a season pass to the Webster Groves Aquatic Center. If there are multiple entries with the same theme and that theme wins, there will be a drawing for the season pass.
For more information, call Steve Clark at 314-963-5623.