A Webster Groves police officer involved in the fatal shooting of an armed suspect during an incident on Interstate 44 last year will not face any charges.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, Feb. 3, that it will not file charges against the officer involved in the May 5, 2020, fatal shooting of Qavon Webb of Bel Ridge.
The officer, who was not named by the prosecuting attorney’s office, was shot several times during the incident.
“The officer’s use of lethal force was fully justified,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “In fact, his use of force — and the protective gear that blocked a gunshot to his chest — saved his own life. We are thankful that the officer reacted quickly, and that his life was spared.”
The incident began at roughly 8:20 p.m. on May 5, when a Webster Groves police officer responded to a call for a stranded motorist in the westbound lanes of I-44 between the Shrewsbury and Elm avenue exits, according to police reports.
The entire incident was captured on the officer’s dashboard camera. The video shows that the officer pulled over to check on Webb, whose car was stopped on I-44 in the left lane close to the center median near the Elm exit in Webster Groves.
The officer approached the car holding only his flashlight in his hand, with his gun holstered at his side. As the officer approached, Webb opened his car door and began shooting at the officer almost immediately, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The officer and suspect were both shot multiple times. Webb fired six times, striking the officer several times. After Webb’s gun ran out of bullets, he started physically attacking the officer.
The officer then drew his gun and shot at Webb 13 times, hitting him four times. One of the shots, which hit him in the chest, was fatal. Web died at the scene. The officer put a tourniquet on himself and was then transported to a local hospital. He has since made a full recovery.
“Once again, video evidence was essential in establishing the facts in a use-of-force incident,” Bell said. “This demonstrates once again the tremendous public value in police dashboard and body cameras.”
The Webster Groves Police Department had previously released the police dashboard camera evidence to the public.
The shooting was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department and presented to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in late December. Within the prosecuting attorney’s office, the review was conducted by the Conviction and Incident Review Unit, an independent unit Bell created to review past convictions and investigate incidents involving police officers.