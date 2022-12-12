Are those Christmas tree lights flickering out? Don’t trash them — recycle them. The Webster Groves Sustainability Commission is working with Spectrum Ecycle to gather holiday lights for recycling.
Most electronic products, like Christmas lights, are not biodegradable. These products will take hundreds of years to break down and can also be dangerous to animals who could get tangled in the strands.
All strings of lights can be recycled. However, if it is a lighted garland, the garland must be separated from the lights. The garland cannot be recycled.
The lights will be sent to a larger processor that separates the plastic insulation from the copper wire. The copper wire is feedstock for new manufacturing.
Outdoor collection bins are currently in place at:
• Webster Groves Recreation Complex, 33 E. Glendale Ave.
• Webster Groves Public Works, 145 E. Waymire Ave., near the wood pile.
Drop off lights Monday through Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.