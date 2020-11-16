Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch announced on Tuesday, Nov. 10, that the city council has unanimously approved the appointment of Marie Peoples as the next city manager.
Peoples follows longtime City Manager Steve Wylie, who retired in July of this year after serving 19 years as the city manager. Peoples will begin her duties in January 2021. Her salary will be $177,500.
Peoples’ selection comes at the conclusion of a nationwide search conducted for the city by GovHR USA, an Illinois-based executive recruitment firm. Peoples was chosen from a field of more than 85 applicants.
“We are delighted to welcome Marie to our city and our municipal organization,” said Mayor Welch. “Marie will bring strong experience and credentials to the position. She values service to the community’s residents and businesses, and brings the big-picture thinking our residents expect.”
Peoples is currently the deputy county manager for Coconino County in Arizona, where she has worked since 2013. She manages several departments and about half of the county’s $198 million budget.
Peoples began her career as a substance abuse therapist within Missouri’s correctional system, and has worked within several of Missouri’s prisons with a variety of offender demographics and rehabilitative programs. In addition, she has worked for the Missouri Supreme Court and the Missouri Department of Mental Health.
Peoples is a Missouri native, having graduated from Columbia College with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration. She also holds a master’s degree in Sociology and Criminal Justice, a master’s degree in Public Health, and a doctorate in Public Health Epidemiology.
“I very much look forward to my work with an engaged city council and knowledgeable city staff,” said Peoples. “In addition, it will be exciting to live in and become part of such a vibrant community.”