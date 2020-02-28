The National Council For Home Safety and Security has determined Webster Groves to be the safest city in Missouri.
The council computed the total number of crimes reported by each city in Missouri (those with populations of over 10,000) by adding violent crimes and property crimes, then created a crime rate as the number of crimes per 1,000 population.
Webster Groves logged a crime rate of just above 1 per 1,000 in 2018, while its property crime rate is just one-third of the national rate.
Missouri’s second safest city is Ballwin, followed by Town and Country, Eureka and Kirkwood, which was ranked fifth most safest city in the state. Kirkwood’s low rates of violent and property crime were nearly identical to those of Eureka.
At the state level, The National Council For Home Safety and Security reports that violent crime is declining faster than it is nationwide, with a 5.2% decrease between 2017 and 2018. Meanwhile, property crime is steadily declining, as well.