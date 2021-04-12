The city of Webster Groves finds itself in a difficult position in the wake of two sudden resignations and a new city manager as budget season looms.
Joan Jadali, longtime assistant city manager and director of finance and administration, and Human Resources Specialist Dawn Cole announced their resignations on Wednesday, March 31. Their last day with the city is Friday, April 9.
Although Jadali and Cole declined to say what prompted their resignations, both said it was not because of employment elsewhere — neither has another job lined up.
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch called the resignations a loss for the city.
“The resignations of Joan Jadali and Dawn Cole, two highly regarded and respected professionals who are integral to the stability of the city, saddens and concerns me,” Welch told the Times.
Welch and several others also publicly expressed those sentiments during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Marie Peoples, who became Webster’s city manager in January, said both employees are “leaving the city in good stead and will be missed.”
Peoples said there are no plans to make interim appointments to either of the positions. She said the city has already publicly posted the vacancy for the human resources job, and the duties have been divided between current staff members and herself in the meantime.
Peoples said planning is still in the works for the assistant city manager position. For now, Peoples will take on the majority of those job responsibilities. She said Marlene Sherman, who has been the city’s finance manager for years, will be sharing some of Jadali’s financial responsibilities with her.
Peoples, who was most recently the deputy county manager for Coconino County in Arizona, said Webster is well equipped to move forward with the city’s upcoming budget season, largely because of Jadali’s leadership.
“The finance team is well positioned to assist myself and the directors with the budget,” Peoples said.
In her role in Coconino County, Peoples managed several departments and roughly half of the county’s $198 million budget. By comparison, Webster’s budget is typically about $25 million a year.
“I have extensive local government financial experience,” she said. “The city’s budget and solid financial status has been a priority of the mayor and city council, and remains a priority.”
Webster officials are currently working on the budget, and a draft will be delivered to the city council later this month. Work sessions will be conducted in May, and a public hearing and approval of the final budget will follow in June.
A Steady Hand On City Finances
Jadali has been with the city of Webster Groves for 14 years. She was hired as the director of finance and administration in March 2007, and was promoted to the new assistant city manager position in July 2014.
“It has truly been an honor and a pleasure to serve you and the city of Webster Groves for the past 14 years,” Jadali told the council Tuesday night. “This is bittersweet, as I leave behind employees that are good friends. Throughout the years, my work family thrived on capitalizing on each other’s strengths and focused on a common goal of serving our great community to the best of our abilities. I’m very proud of our accomplishments.”
In her role as the city’s finance director, Jadali oversaw all financial records, accounting procedures and audits. She also planned and carried out the budget, and “carefully ensured that expenditures were made within the law,” according to Mayor Welch.
“She has kept us financially compliant, and her work has consistently earned awards over the years for the careful conduct of financial affairs for the city,” Welch said.
As director of administration, Jadali oversaw human resources, salaries and benefits for all employees, and customer service and information technology. She also provided leadership for much of the city’s communication functions.
She most recently served as interim city manager for six months after Steve Wylie’s retirement last year. Although Welch said the city council and staff were extremely pleased with her work in that role, Jadali later withdrew her application for the position.
In addition to her work with the city, Jadali currently serves as chairperson of the Board of Missouri LAGERS, a state retirement fund with over $8 billion and 36,000 members.
“Joan is highly regarded in her profession, as well as in her interactions with staff who trust and respect her,” Welch said. “I imagine that people are lining up to hire her.”
Council members and citizens also thanked Jadali for not only her steady hand on the city’s finances, but her constant patience, understanding and explanations to a barrage of complicated questions during each budget cycle.
“I owe her a great deal of gratitude, and I want to thank her for her willingness to always share everything she knows with us,” Council Member Laura Arnold said. “We are as a city partially who we are because of the work that she’s done.”
Jadali said she will miss working with the mayor, current and former council members, and all city staff.
An “Outstanding Department”
Dawn Cole started her job as a human resource specialist with the city seven years ago.
Mayor Welch said Cole has built an “outstanding department” that is responsible for all aspects of hiring, which includes working with the police and fire departments to ensure the city hires and retains qualified and responsible public safety personnel.
“City staff respect Dawn for her integrity in dealing with human resource issues and programs, an area that often requires sensitive and confidential discussions,” Welch said. “Like Joan, Dawn has been essential to the stability the city has worked to earn and the reputation the city now enjoys for these professional functions.”