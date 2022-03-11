A Webster Groves man was sentenced Thursday, March 10, to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.
Jonathan “Matthew” Wells, 39, was found to be in possession of more than 23,000 images of child pornography on his desktop computer at his Webster Groves home in the 300 block of Dawson Court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Wells, a husband and father of two, served as a leader with Cub Scout Pack 300 at Bristol Elementary School in Webster Groves from 2018 to 2020, but the charges were not related to any Cub Scout activities.
Wells was sentenced in federal court by U.S. District Court Judge Stephen Clark to the 10 years in federal prison to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He must also pay $5,000 to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking fund.
According to court documents, Wells uploaded 94 images of child pornography from the internet to an Adobe Systems, Inc. editing software program on Nov. 29, 2019. Adobe Systems, Inc. reported Wells’ download of child pornography to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Dec. 2, 2019, and Jan. 6, 2020.
Law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant for Wells’ residence and found “numerous items of child sexual abuse material that he had downloaded from the internet — specifically, Wells possessed over 23,000 images of child pornography” on his computer that had been downloaded from the internet, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Wells was charged in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Nov. 20, 2020, and indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 3, 2020, on one count of receipt of child pornography. The indictment alleged that between Nov. 29, 2019, and Nov. 19, 2020, Wells “knowingly received image files and video files of child pornography” via the internet. The indictment added that the images and videos included adult males engaging in sex acts with female children.
Wells was immediately suspended from his leadership role with Cub Scout Pack 300 at Bristol Elementary School in Webster Groves after authorities notified the Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America about the charges, John Comerford, committee chair for Cub Scout Pack 300, told the Times in November 2020.
Parents of children in the pack were subsequently notified via email about the charges, and that Wells had been suspended from his leadership role and was not to participate in any Cub Scout activities.
Comerford said the email also made clear that the Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America had no reason to believe that the charges against Wells, who had been a Den leader since the fall of 2018, were related to Cub Scout activities. There have not been any complaints about Wells filed within the Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts.
Wells has no prior criminal charges, according to electronic court records for the state of Missouri. The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department and the FBI.