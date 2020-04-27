A Webster Groves man wielded an eight-inch kitchen knife and stabbed his stepfather to death in their Webster Groves home the day after he turned 21, according to court documents filed Monday.
Ryne A. Dobson, a 2017 Webster Groves High School graduate, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal stabbing of 49-year-old Kevin Nentwig, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. His bond has been set at $1 million.
The incident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, at the family’s home in the 800 block of Newport Avenue in Webster Groves, according to Webster Groves Police Capt. Stephen Spear.
Dobson “has made multiple spontaneous statements admitting his guilt,” and was seen holding the murder weapon immediately after the killing, according to the probable cause statement filed with the charges on Monday, April 27.
The documents also say that Dobson stabbed Nentwig multiple times, though there is nothing that hints at what may have transpired or led to the killing.
Capt. Spear said the call to police about a domestic violence in progress, which came in at 1:38 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, was from within the victim’s residence. He said he could not disclose who made the call due to the ongoing investigation.
Upon arrival, officers discovered Nentwig already deceased. Dobson was arrested and taken into custody at the scene. Webster Groves police have not said how many people were in the home at the time, but said no one else was injured.
Spear said police have been called to the residence once in the past year for a “medical” call, but did not provide further details. He said there was also a call to the residence in 2019 for a security alarm was accidentally activated.
The only previous charge on Dobson’s record is a misdemeanor traffic violation in Crawford County in March 2019.
The probable cause statement filed with the murder charge said Dobson posed a danger to the community or to any other person because “his gruesome actions show a callous disregard for human life.”
We’ll continue to update this story as more details emerge.