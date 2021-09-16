A Webster Groves man is facing multiple charges for sexual contact with students at a school where he worked in Lemay.
James Jenkins, 37, of the 900 block of Ennis Avenue near Ivory Crockett Park in Webster, was charged Thursday, Sept. 16, with a felony for sexual contact with a student, plus two counts of furnishing pornographic material or attempting to furnish pornographic material from a minor, and one count of assault, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Jenkins is being held on a $20,000 cash only bond without the possibility of it being reduced by 10%, court records show.
The probable cause statement filed with the case said St. Louis County police officers responded to Hancock High School, 229 W. Ripa Ave. in Lemay, for a report of sexual misconduct by an employee. Hancock High School is a public high school within the Hancock Place School District, located near Jefferson Barracks Park.
The investigation revealed that Jenkins was an employee at Hancock High School and had “relations with several students,” the probable cause statement said.
The first victim said she went to Jenkins’ house on Feb. 27, 2021, where the two had sexual intercourse while another student was also at the residence, court records show.
The second victim said she had a relationship with Jenkins in which he sent her multiple photos of his genitals and a video of himself masturbating, according to the probable cause statement. She said he also asked her to send him photographs and videos of herself in various states of being undressed.
The third victim said Jenkins attempted to “groom” her in an effort to establish a sexual relationship, the court documents show. She said he touched her leg and moved it up her thigh while she was in his office in the spring of 2021.
The probable cause statement also says that the first and third victims recorded Jenkins confessing his sexual relationship with the first victim to his wife.
Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Child Abuse are leading the investigation and asking for assistance from the community, as there may be other witnesses or victims.
For reporting as a victim or witness, contact the St. Louis County Police Child Abuse Unit at 314-615-5400.