A Webster Groves man has been charged with multiple felonies for sexually abusing a young girl over the course of two years — and taking photographs and video of the assaults.
Aaron Pratt, 37, of the 800 block of Cornell Avenue in Webster Groves, was charged March 6 with felony counts of statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of a victim under the age of 12, statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of a victim under the age of 14, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is in custody and his bond has been set at $200,000.
The Webster Groves Police Department began investigating after the 12-year-old victim told a school counselor that she had been sexually assaulted by Pratt for two years, according to the probable cause statement filed with the case. Police said the assaults occurred between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 3, 2023.
The grand jury indictment says Pratt had sexual intercourse with a child less than 12 years old, then later had sexual intercourse with the same child when she was less than 14 years old.
A search of Pratt’s phone revealed more than 20 photos and one video of the victim having sexual intercourse, the probable cause statement said. A search of Pratt’s residence revealed bedding, computers and a sexual device that were visible in the images on his phone, according to police.
Pratt has a number of prior municipal traffic violations in various counties and has been charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, but Missouri court records show he has no prior criminal charges.
The Webster Groves Police Department is continue its investigation and is asking for the public’s help in identifying any additional victims or crimes.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or others involving Pratt is asked to contact the Webster Groves Police Department at (314) 645-3000.