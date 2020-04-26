A 21-year-old Webster Groves man is in custody for an early morning stabbing on Saturday, April 25.
At approximately 1:38 a.m., police responded to a report of domestic violence in progress in the 800 block of Newport Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased victim who had sustained multiple stab wounds.
Suspect Ryne A. Dobson was taken into custody on the scene. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges for second degree murder, a Class A felony, as well as armed criminal action, an unclassified felony.
His bond was set at $1 million. No further information or a photo is available at this time.