July 1-4, Located on the campus of Eden Theological Seminary
We’ve said most of this in the past, but it’s still true today … Two simple words ... “LIONS Carnival.”
Two simple words that have meant so much, to so many, for so long. Since 1926. That is a long time!
Another year to remember … 1960. That’s when the LIONS were invited to join in with the Webster Groves July 4th Community Days at Memorial Field.
That’s a long time as well, and the LIONS are still working on improving the experience.
Eden Theological Seminary has graciously allowed us the use of its property again this year. And we are very grateful. Eden is located at 475 E. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves, at the corner of Bompart and E. Lockwood avenues.
“Rides,” you say? You gotsta have rides? We’ve got your rides. Eighteen of ’em, including two inflatables for the younger crowd.
We’ve also got two unlimited ride wristband days:
Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2
Ride from 2 to 11 p.m. Wristbands are $30 per day.
Food? Now you want food? Well, the LIONS do have some good eats.
This year’s menu includes BBQ chicken sandwiches, pork burgers, bratwurst, burgers and hot dogs. Side items will include potato salad, cookies and desserts. Beer and soda will also be available.
Want it to go? We will have a carry-out area available as well.
Well, friends, there is food to eat, rides to ride and music to be heard!
The Bands
There will be live music from 6 to 10 p.m. each night.
July 1: The Heydays (pop, rock and country from the ‘90s to the 2000s)
July 2: The Mindbenders (oldies)
July 3: Offtopic (variety of genres)
July 4: Bluestone Roots (original country, blues, southern rock, bluegrass)
Parking
Accessible parking is on the west parking lot of Eden’s campus for $10. Across the street at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, $10 parking available. (Please cross at Lockwood and Bompart intersection).
There will be two drop-off and pick-up locations at the corner of Bombpart & Lockwood, and Eden Theological main entrance on Lockwood. All parking proceeds go to Webster Groves High School Band-Aides.
Now, The Fine Print
The July 4 Carnival & BBQ is the LIONS single largest investment of time and money. It requires over 6,000 labor hours of planning, setting up, running, cleaning up and putting it all away just to make this happen.
This carnival is our major fundraiser for the year, and a lot of the money has gone to help many folks, not only internationally and nationally, but locally as well. Some of the recipients of our help include:
Webster Groves Fire Department, Webster Groves Police Department, Webster Groves High School Baseball team, Webster Groves Youth Baseball/Softball League, Webster Groves High School football team, Turkey Day Luncheon, Webster Groves High School Band, college scholarship awards available to at least 10 local high school graduates each year, Missouri LIONS All-State Marching Band, Missouri LIONS All-Star Football, Make A Difference Day, LIONS Athletic Field at Memorial Park, Webster Groves Historical Society, Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments, Kilo Diabetes & Vascular Research Foundation, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mid-America Transplant Services, Mid-South Eye Care Foundation, St. Louis Society for the Blind, Missouri School for the Blind, Webster-Rock Hill Ministries and Leader Dogs for the Blind.
The Learning Center Meals on Wheels, Special Olympics, Young Life, Webster Groves LIONS Easter Egg Hunt, Community Days fireworks, Memorial Park maintenance and restoration, The LIONS Club International Foundation and the Ambrose Family Center (F.A.C.E).