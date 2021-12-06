Residents of the Webster Groves and Kirkwood school districts wishing to run for a position on their district’s board of education in the April 5, 2022, election may file for an open seat beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Filing will continue through regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., except from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. each day. Filing ends on Tuesday, Dec. 28, during which filing will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. Filing will not occur on days when the districts are closed for inclement weather.
Webster Groves School District
Three seats on the Webster Groves School District Board of Education are up for grabs. Two, three-year term positions are available, as well as a single, one-year term.
Those interested may file at the district office, located at 400 E. Lockwood Ave. Filing will not occur during winter break from Dec. 22 to 27.
For those filing on Tuesday, Dec. 7, ballot order will be determined by a random drawing. Those filing after that date will appear on the ballot in the order in which they filed.
Kirkwood School District
Two three-year terms are available for the Kirkwood School District Board of Education. Those interested may file at the district office, located at 11289 Manchester Road. Filing will not occur Dec. 22 through Jan. 3, when the district is closed for winter break.
For those filing on the first day, ballot order will be determined in the order in which individuals file.