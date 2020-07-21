Interim Webster Groves City Manager Joan Jadali on Tuesday, July 21, reviewed the city’s quarterly financial report with members of the city council.
Though the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget ended July 1, Jadali reported that $1,974,865 in revenues to the general fund have yet to be collected. She said the city to date has received 87.7% of the fees and taxes owed, or $14,704,449.
Jadali said once all fees and taxes come in, the figure should come close to the $16,112,314 in revenues projected in the 2019-2020 amended budget.
Not surprisingly, fees collected by the city from recreation activities — the fitness center, swimming pool, ice rink, Camp Webegee and others — are way down, about 32% below what was projected. Jadali said the city expected to collect $1,972,750 in recreation-related fees, but instead collected only $1,340,037. The pandemic forced facility shutdowns and resulted in poor attendance at camps and other city-sponsored programs.
“That’s all we will be collecting as a result of certain facilities being closed,” Jadali told the council.
Jadali said the popular Camp Webegee typically brings $100,000 in profit to the city. This summer attendance was down and the camp’s profit was only $30,000.
One surprise, according to Jadali, is that the city collected $1,054,410 in inspection fees and permits — up 25% over what was expected. Despite difficult economic times, Jadali said people continue to buy new homes in Webster Groves, add on to their existing homes or build swimming pools.
Sales tax, six different taxes in all, were down about 14% of what was expected — $4,502,930 projected, $3,884,602 collected to date.
As Mayor Gerry Welch said at Tuesday’s meeting, the bottom line is the city had to withdraw about $1 million from its reserve fund to cover revenue losses related to the Coronavirus. Dipping into reserves still leaves the city with close to $11 million for emergency expenditures.
“The vast majority of deficit comes from lack of revenues, not new expenses,” said Council Member David Franklin. “We are in a good financial position despite everything that has happened.”