Webster Groves is bidding farewell to outgoing municipal judge James Whitney, who is retiring his gavel after 26 years of service to the community.
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Laura Arnold extolled Whitney’s dedication to the court and proclaimed that Friday, June 23, will be Judge James Whitney Day in Webster Groves. The judge will also serve as grand marshal of the city’s Community Days Parade on July 4.
“Throughout the years, Judge Whitney gracefully navigated numerous changes in the municipal courts system, always exemplifying kindness and respect,” Arnold said. “I join the entire council in thanking him for his work and hope he knows that he will be missed.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, Whitney had the honor of administering the oath of office to Webster Groves’ new municipal judge, James Leritz. Leritz, 65, is a partner at Leritz & Plunkert, PC, located in downtown St. Louis. This will be his first judgeship and first foray back into public service since early on in his career.
Whitney will see the court through a few weeks of transition, as Leritz officially takes over the bench on July 12. He worked closely with the municipal court staff to see it through many challenges including the transition to online proceedings necessitated by the pandemic.
Still, Whitney recalls lighthearted moments as well, like the time a young man appearing before the court could not remove his cap. His friends had glued it firmly to his head.
“Municipal court is always a learning experience,” Whitney said.
Humor and compassion are two qualities Whitney has in abundance, according to Jennifer Deschamp, prosecutor for the municipal court during Whitney’s tenure.
“In this way, Judge Whitney delivered justice to defendants and victims alike by making the courtroom much less intimidating,” Deschamp said. “Being a judge requires both authority and compassion. He navigated that balance flawlessly.”
While retired from the bench, Whitney will continue his work at his solo practice and consult at the Kirkwood-based law firm Menees and Menees. He will also continue to devote time to his family.