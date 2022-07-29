Webster Groves residents on North Forest and Pacific avenues whose homes were flooded Tuesday morning when Deer Creek spilled its banks were flooded again 48 hours later when heavy rain caused another round of flash flooding on Thursday, July 28.
North Forest Avenue residents Chris and Jill Magruder were scraping mud from the floors and hauling ruined furniture to the curb Thursday afternoon — cleaning up from Tuesday’s flash flood — when the water quickly began rising again.
“We just finished getting the sludge out when the storm hit,” Chris Magruder said Thursday as he stood in knee-deep water trying to unclog the sewer drain in front of his home as trash bags, ruined furniture and debris swirled around him.
The Magruders and their 2-year-old daughter, who live in the 800 block of North Forest Avenue adjacent to Deer Creek, were among more than a dozen residents rescued from their homes by boat early Tuesday morning, July 26, during the first round of flash flooding.
Chris Magruder’s parents were in town Thursday from the Chicago area helping them clean up sort through the mess — the couple had brought bleach and dehumidifiers from their hometown because both have been difficult to find in St. Louis given the widespread flooding.
More than 8.06 inches of rain was recorded at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Tuesday, July 26, breaking the previous record of 6.85 inches of daily rainfall set on Aug. 20, 1915. Other parts of the region saw up to 12 inches of rain. The floods shut down interstates, submerged vehicles and forced people from their homes and businesses throughout the greater St. Louis area. Two people died as a result of the flooding. The storms on Thursday afternoon, July 28, dumped another two to four inches on the region.
Tuesday’s historic rainfall flooded the Magruders’ basement and the garage of their home with roughly 24 inches of water.
“We had finished cleaning out the basement yesterday (Wednesday), and had just finished the garage today when it started raining,” Chris Magruder’s father, Pat Magruder, said.
As the torrential downpour began to slow around 5 p.m. Thursday, Chris Magruder looked around as containers, cabinets, carpets, trash and other debris floated in the floodwaters surrounding his home.
“I’m going to have another cold beer and call it a day,” he said. “There’s nothing else we can do right now.”
Homeowners a block over on Pacific Avenue were also hauling trash and ruined items to the curb Thursday when the second round of flooding hit. Several of the vehicles that were submerged during Tuesday’s flooding were seen underwater again Thursday afternoon.
Laclede Station Road and Marshall Avenue were also closed again as the water from Deer Creek covered the roadway and spilled onto the parking lot of the Deerk Creek Shopping Center for the second time.
Manchester Road in Brentwood and Rock Hill was also flooded for the second time.
We’ll continue to follow this story.