A Webster Groves homeowner shot and killed an intruder in the early morning hours on Friday, Aug. 13, according to police.
The Webster Groves Police Department responded to a burglary in progress in the 1400 block of Grant Road near Forest Green Drive at approximately 2:51 a.m.
A white male, who police are still working to identify, had entered the home through a back door where he was confronted by the homeowner who was armed with a shotgun, according to Lt. Andy Miller of the Webster Groves Police Department.
Miller said the homeowner, whose name has not been released, shot the burglar when he did not comply with the homeowner's verbal commands that he leave the residence.
The suspect was taken to a hospital were he was pronounced dead, and attempts are being made to identify him. Miller said there is no additional threat to public safety.
