The Hixson Middle School Parent Teacher Organization will hold its 30th annual Webster Groves Holiday House Tour on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 6 p.m.
Presented by The Joel Svoboda Team, 12 beautiful Webster Groves homes will be featured with holiday decor, music by Hixson Middle School student musical ensembles, holiday-inspired activities and more.
Tickets are $25 in advance and available online at hixson-middle-school-pto.square.site or may be purchased at Straub’s, 211 W. Lockwood Ave., or Freddie’s Market, 9052 Big Bend Blvd., beginning Nov. 17.
A limited number of $30 tickets will be available the day of the event at Hixson Middle School, 630 S. Elm Ave.
On Dec. 4, tickets may be redeemed at Hixson Middle School between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. for a printed program featuring the addresses of the tour homes. Visitors are encouraged to grab programs along with a warm beverage at a coffee bar sponsored by Emerson as they tour the historic Webster Groves area.
An online raffle will also be held. Enter to win baskets featuring prizes worth $100 to $500 each. Raffle tickets are $5, with discounts if bought in bulk. Raffle tickets are also available through the ticketing website as well.
Proceeds from the annual event benefit the Hixson Middle School PTO. This is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, and helps support students and teachers at the school.