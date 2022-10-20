Webster Groves High School social studies teacher Terry Verstraete is seeking U.S. Veterans to join the Veterans Day celebration on Monday, Nov. 7, at the high school, 100 Selma Ave.
Coffee and breakfast will be served from 7 to 8 a.m. in the Auxiliary Gym beside Roberts Gym. At 8 a.m., veterans will receive a quick briefing on the day and be assigned groups for the opening ceremony. Following the ceremony, veterans will be escorted to their assigned classrooms.
Veterans will speak for roughly 10 minutes each and are encouraged to share their backgrounds and interesting stories, artifacts or pictures. Following the presentations, students will have an opportunity to ask questions. Veterans are asked to keep stories clean and non-political. No weapons permitted. Lunch will be served.
Veterans are encouraged to park in the Bradford parking lot outside Roberts Gym in the designated spots. There will be additional parking on Bradford Avenue and Selma Avenue.
RSVP to Terry Verstraete at 314-963-6400, extension 11282, or email verstraete.terry@wgmail.org.