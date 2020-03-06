Webster Groves sophomores Morgan Daniels and Carmen Lumpkins were grand prize winners in this year’s Proud Past — Inspired Future program, which provides an opportunity for African American sophomores and juniors attending to create artistic works that reflect an appreciation for their history and aspirations for their future.
For their winning entries, Daniels submitted a personal virtual museum exhibit, and Lumpkins wrote a song titled “All About Me.” Runner-up awards of $200 went to junior Stephanie Blake and sophomore Karrie Smith.
On April 3 - 5, the grand prize winners will accompany WGHS teachers Julie Burchett and Dana Miller on a trip to Washington, D.C. There, they will visit the National Museum of African American History, tour the U.S. Capitol, visit the MLK Memorial and see other sites.
A reception to honor the PPIF participants will be held Monday, May 4 at WGHS, 101 Selma Avenue. The community is invited to meet the students, see their PPIF entries and hear the grand prize winning students talk about their D.C. experience
PPIF is a program of the An Inspired Future Foundation, implemented in collaboration with Webster Groves High School. PPIF was founded by Webster residents and WGHS parents, Chuck and Laura Reynolds. Learn more about PPIF at www.aninspiredfuture.org.