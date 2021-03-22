Students at Webster Groves High School will be spending more time on campus after spring break.
The schedule change was announced by Webster Groves High School Superintendent John Simpson at the March 11 board of education meeting.
Currently, students in the responsive program attend half days on campus in either the morning or afternoon, studying virtually for the remainder of the day.
Beginning Wednesday, March 31, all responsive students will attend in-person classes five days a week, from 8:25 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. Students will then be dismissed for lunch, with classes resuming virtually from 2 to 3:05 p.m. every day except Wednesdays. Teachers will use that time for lesson planning.
The period from 3:05 to 3:25 p.m. each day will be used as learning support for students. Any student, including those in active quarantine, can use that time to speak to any teacher in any class.
Simpson said he is currently not considering opening the school full time due to concerns about lunchtime safety.
“Lunch is the big obstacle there. We’re still committed to giving students that six feet of distance from one another when they take off their masks,” he said. “While some are clearly comfortable with people not wearing masks, we’re not, at this point.”
Monday, March 29, will follow the current high school schedule. Tuesday, March 30, will be an asynchronous day of virtual learning for all freshmen, sophomores and seniors, as juniors take the ACT. The new schedule begins Wednesday, March 31.
Simpson said any district parents wishing to switch their child into the virtual track should contact their school building’s principal.
Vaccination Update
Thanks to the Visiting Nurses Association, a vaccine clinic was held Tuesday, March 16, at Webster Groves High School, to allow district teachers and staff the opportunity to receive their first COVID-19 vaccination.
