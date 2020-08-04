Webster Groves High School math teacher Jessica Haskins has been recognized by the White House and selected to receive a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
The honor, which is the highest award given by the U.S. government to K-12 teachers of math and science, comes with $10,000 from the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
The award recognizes outstanding teachers across the nation for their contributions to the teaching and learning of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science. A panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists and educators at the state and national levels assess the applications. Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.
Two teachers from each state are chosen for the award. The other Missouri award went to Elegan Kramer, who teaches physics at Parkway North High School. President Trump announced the list of awardees on Aug. 3, and awardees will travel to Washington, D.C., for an awards ceremony at a later date.
Haskins, who graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1999, she is proud and honored to receive the award, and that she couldn't have done it without her colleagues.
"It is a testament to the collaboration, love, care and support I have received from my department, colleagues and administrators, as well as the mathematics teachers and professionals that I have had the tremendous opportunity to work with and learn from over the past 14 years," said Haskins, who graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1999. "I am even more motivated now to continue pushing myself to improve and to challenge my colleagues to join me on the journey."
The National Science Foundation congratulated Haskins and the staff at Webster Groves High School.
"We would like to extend our congratulations to you (Haskins) and to others at Webster Groves High School who fostered this outstanding teacher," said Diana Elder, a division director for the National Science Foundation.