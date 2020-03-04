Webster Groves High School has dismissed students for the day as crews work to restore an electrical panel that shorted out this morning.
The district made the call to dismiss school for the day shortly after 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, March 4, according to Webster Groves School District spokesperson Cathy Vespereny.
All 1,400 students were evacuated around 8:10 a.m. after a report of possible smoke in the basement of the high school, she said.
Several fire departments responded to the scene and determined that what appeared to be smoke was steam.
“Steam had gotten into an electric panel and it shorted out,” Vespereny said.
Both Spire and Ameren were then called to investigate.
“Ameren turned off the electricity and determined that more extensive work needed to be done, which is why we dismissed for the day,” Vespereny said.
She said students were allowed to return to the building to collect their personal belongings before leaving campus for the day.
Vespereny said at this point it’s likely that Webster Groves High School students will resume school tomorrow.