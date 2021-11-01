The Webster Groves High School drama department will perform “10 Ways to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse” by Don Zolidis in the Jerry R. Knight Auditorium, Oct. 28 to 30, 7 p.m. each night.
This comedic play teaches the audience how to survive an undead uprising, with speaking performances from sophomore Teddy Woldow, freshman Colette Giezentanner, junior Xavier Jurotich, freshman George Lemkey, sophomore Ciana Jackson and freshman Madeline Gibson.
According to drama teacher Todd Schaefer, the play was selected for its ease of implementation following COVID budget constraints.
“I think it’s really cool ... I get to be in tech theater, which is the class I’m in right now, and I also get to be working on the play because I get every aspect of the set and of the acting,” said performer Woldow. “Overall, it’s been a lot of fun.”
Schaefer said “10 Ways to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse” was one of the school’s most successful shows when it was last performed in 2014.
“Everybody who auditioned really got to be a part of it because we have a huge group of zombies. If you auditioned you could be a zombie,” said Schaefer.
Owen Crews is a student at Webster Groves High School and a staff member of the school’s student newspaper.