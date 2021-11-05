Webster Groves High School head football coach Matt Buha suddenly resigned from his coaching duties on Thursday, Nov. 4, the school confirmed on Friday, Nov. 5. He has also resigned his physical education teaching position at the end of the school year.
District spokesperson Cathy Vespereny said she did not know Buha's reason for resigning, and that Munir Prince, who is currently the assistant activities director and assistant coach, will lead the Webster when the Statesmen take the football field for the annual Turkey Day game against the Kirkwood Pioneers on Thanksgiving.
Buha's time with the Statesmen has been short lived — he was hired in February 2020 to replace longtime head football coach Cliff Ice after he announced his retirement. Buha had been at MICDS prior to that.
His record at Webster Groves has been 0-12 in two seasons — the Statesmen have yet to win any of their nine games this season and had a 0-3 record during 2020's abbreviated season due to COVID. The annual Turkey Day game was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
"I want to thank Coach Buha for his efforts in leading our football program through two very difficult seasons during the COVID pandemic,” Webster Groves Athletic Director Jerry Collins said in a statement. “In his short time with us he was able to connect with our students and give them a positive experience playing football. I wish Coach Buha well as he moves on to his next endeavor."
Collins did not say what that next endeavor is for Buha. The only statement Buha has offered is: "Coaching and mentoring the young men in this football program has been a true highlight in my life; the relationships that we have created have changed me forever."
The Times will have more on this story in its next print issue on Friday, Nov. 12.