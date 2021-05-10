To make sure goats are welcomed in the city’s battle against invasive plants, the Webster Groves City Council is set to vote May 18 on the temporary keeping of the ravenous creatures.
The city is proposing that goats could be used in contained areas to deal with invasive species of plants, such as bush honeysuckle and Wintercreeper, on city properties. The legislation will address how often they can be used on a site, for how long and what cleanup is required. There likely would be a maximum of 25 goats per acre allowed.
“We wouldn’t allow people to generally keep goats as pets in Webster Groves — these would be commuter goats, to be in a place for a short time and removed,” City Attorney Neil Bruntrager said during a recent council work session.
He said the goats could be used in contained areas and be fenced in, “and they will eat everything in an enclosure.”
Webster Groves Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Davis said the goats would be useful in helping the department maintain city parks and property.
“The use of goats as an invasive species mitigation strategy would be just one tool in our toolbox we could use in our parks along nature sanctuaries and creek beds,” he said. “A great use would be to cut mature honeysuckle down one year. The next season we know that honeysuckle will try to regrow, at which point we could bring the goats in for a week or two to gnaw the small growth down.”
Davis said if the council passes the revised ordinance, residents could partake of the service, too.
“They can hire a company to come in with a goat herd,” he said. “The proposed ordinance would allow for goats to be used up to 14 days at a time, for two times per year per parcel. The cost is reasonable, and the parks department will do a trial run of an acre at a cost of $400.”