The message was perfectly clear for the Webster Groves High School girls softball players, especially for the team’s nine seniors.
Webster Groves was not going to be denied making its mark on school history.
And, boy, did the Statesmen make a huge statement in the Class 4 state sectionals against host Marquette.
Webster Groves jumped out to a 10-0 lead after the first two innings and cruised to a 10-3 victory over Marquette on Oct. 23. The Statesmen won their first sectional game in school history. They are 1-5 in sectional play. The sectional losses came in 1981, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2018.
“And it was something we’ve had in the back of our minds every game, every practice,” Webster Groves senior shortstop Elizabeth Zareh said of winning the school’s first sectional game. “We had mostly the same team returning. Last year we only lost two seniors. So, we knew the feeling. We knew what it was like to be here. We came in clutch today.”
Senior centerfielder Molly McPheeters, a four-year varsity player along with Zareh, said a conversation with Zareh in the morning of the day of the game set the tone for the game.
“Z and I were talking about this morning,” McPheeters said. “It was our time to go. We’ve had a year to shape as a team. This is just our year. It’s an amazing group of girls. Elizabeth texted this morning and it was like: ‘Today is a good day to set history.’”
McPheeters said the time at school before the biggest win in the program built the excitement. “A lot of smiles I saw everywhere.,” McPheeters said. “I walked into the locker room and everyone was smiling and laughing and yelling, ‘GameDay’ and stuff like that.”
Webster Groves (21-8) faces Northwest Cedar Hill at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Plymouth Field. Northwest (25-4) trounced visiting Oakville, 10-3, in sectional play on Oct. 23. Webster Groves defeated host Northwest, 8-4, on Oct. 16 to gain a share of the Suburban Conference Red Pool title.
“I’m happy for the program,” Webster Groves Coach Bryan Gibson said. “I’m happy for the kids. I’m really proud of everybody involved here. I’m really proud of this coaching staff and the fact I get to spend so much time with these people and learn from them and work with them. I’m really happy with this program. It’s been a long time coming.”
Webster Groves tallied four runs in the first inning and six more in the second. McPheeters led the 12-hit attack with four hits in four at-bats and scored two runs. Senior second baseman Claire Kelick contributed three hits in four at-bats, two runs scored and three runs batted in.
Junior catcher Hannah Jansen produced two hits in four at-bats, two runs scored and two RBI while sophomore third baseman Myah King slugged her first home run of the season, a three-run shot over the right-field fence to highlight six-run uprising in the second inning. Webster Groves also took advantage of six errors.
King said winning the game for the nine seniors was key.
“These games really matter,” King said. “As Z (Zareh) said, there are nine seniors and this means a lot to them. I would feel terrible if it was me and I didn’t play my best. If I didn’t play my best, I would really be down on myself. I don’t want this to be my last game.”
Emma Buckles and Madyson Stallcup, a pair of former ace starting pitchers who have come back as volunteer coaches at their alma mater, never advanced past the Class 4 state sectionals. Gibson said these two players keyed to the development of the program.
“When you think about all the kids I’ve coached, these are the two toughest, best two competitors,” Gibson said. “It’s no coincidence I’ve been apart of five district wins and somehow they have been apart of all five of them. It’s not a coincidence.”
Buckles, a 2013 graduate, said she was happy to be apart of history, even as an assistant coach. “I think this is awesome for the program,” Buckles said. “It’s something we’ve never done. It makes it more special just to be apart of it.”
Ditto for Stallcup, a 2015 graduate.
“It’s just awesome to be a part of the program,” Stallcup said. “It’s done a lot for us. It’s nice to continue and give back. It’s a special group.”