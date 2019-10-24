Webster Groves High School Statesman Maddie Buske winds up and throws a pitch during the game against St. Joseph's Academy on Friday, Oct. 18, at Plymouth Field in Webster Groves. The Statesmen's 5-3 win over St. Joseph's sent them on to sectionals against Marquette on Wednesday, Oct. 23. During that game, the Statesmen cruised to a 10-3 victory over Marquette, winning their first sectional game in school history. The Statesmen now face Northwest Cedar Hill at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Plymouth Field in Webster Groves./photo by Diana Linsley