Both the Webster Groves High School girls and basketball teams are advancing to the Class 5 semifinals this Friday in Springfield, Missouri, after winning their quarterfinal games over the weekend.
Girls
Led by senior Ellie Paloucek, the Stateswomen beat Cape Girardeau Notre Dame 41-27 in the Class 5 quarterfinal game on Saturday, March 12, at St. Louis Community College-Meramec in Kirkwood.
Webster Groves (24-5) will now play Whitfield (22-3) or Warrenton (15-9) in the Class 5 state semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, at the JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.
This is the team’s second successive trip to the semifinals. Last year, the team finished second to Incarnate Word in the Class 6 state tournament.
Boys
Led by senior Matt Enright, who scored 29 points, the Statesmen clinched a 75-65 win over Cape Central in the Class 5 quarterfinals on Saturday, March 12, at St. Louis Community College-Meramec in Kirkwood.
Webster Groves (22-8) will now play either Cardinal Ritter (19-9) or St. Dominic (23-5) in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. This will be the team’s first semifinal appearance since its 2018 state championship run.