Nessa Dorsey, a graduate of Webster Groves High School, recently earned the Girl Scout Gold Award from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri for demonstrating “extraordinary leadership through a remarkable community service project.”
Dorsey was 13 when she decided to pursue a Girl Scout Gold Award. She took a look around her community and concluded gender inequality was still occurring in homes and in workplaces. She organized a “Feminism Is for Everyone” workshop targeting those in third, fourth and fifth grade. During this event, Dorsey initiated several activities and games designed to challenge gender stereotypes.
Dorsey also reached out and asked two guest speakers to share their experiences working in male-dominated fields. One was a female firefighter and the other a female doctor.
At the end of the workshop, each student took home a bag filled with more gender-related activities designed to be completed with a caregiver. Dorsey also created curriculum and advertising pieces for the Webster Groves High School Feminist Coalition as they decided to organize and run the class in the future.
The Gold Award is an example of what a girl can achieve, with recipients stepping up to generate long-lasting solutions to real-world challenges at local, national and global levels.