Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch recently signed the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors’ Monarch Pledge, a nationwide program which emphasizes the critical role cities, towns and counties play in saving endangered monarch butterflies, as well as all the butterfly, bee, bird, bat, beetle and mammal species that pollinate over 180,000 plant species essential to a healthy environment and stable food supply.
In making the pledge, Webster Groves joins an expanding North American network of cities that commit to implementing at least three out of 30 potential actionable community projects within one year. Such projects include the establishment of pollinator-friendly habitat in community green spaces, as well as educational talks and citizen engagement events to deepen public knowledge.
“We are excited to join communities across the country in this concerted effort to restore and maintain habitat for the monarch butterfly and all our local pollinators,” said Welch. “By working together, we can promote practices that will affect future generations in a positive way.”
Scientists affirm that many pollinator populations are in serious decline resulting from loss of feeding and nesting habitat to cropland conversion, urban development, light pollution, landscaping and agricultural practices, disease and climatic changes.
Monarch populations are particularly endangered for lack of food and habitat they need to reproduce, grow and complete their yearly 3,000-mile migration to and from overwintering sites in Mexico. Their dramatic population decline from 1.2 million in 1996 to fewer than 2,000 by last year’s winter count, has made the monarch the ambassador species for all pollinators, bringing needed public awareness to the fragility of natural ecosystems and the need for urban support.
Webster Groves, a nature-centric community from its earliest days, has already met many of the Pledge requirements, according to Carrie Coyne, chair of the Webster Groves Green Space Advisory Commission, which will carry out several new pollinator friendly initiatives.
“We are excited to continue promoting and building pollinator habitat in new ways,” said Coyne. “Our plans for the next year include a demonstration pollinator garden at city hall, a series of public educational talks and events, and a standing team of knowledgeable volunteers ready to help residents, schools and community groups establish their pollinator gardens.”
The abundance of native trees and plants throughout Webster’s parks — the work of Parks Superintendent Yvonne Steingruby and Green Keepers, her team of dedicated volunteers — has rendered these thriving green spaces high value components of the region’s conservation efforts.
“By changing the way we think about our natural environment, we can create even more healthy habitat for pollinators and insects — and ourselves,” said Steingruby. “Community engagement is key, and joining Green Keepers is a good place to start. As a volunteer you’ll not only help build healthier wildlife habitats, you’ll learn how to implement pollinator supporting gardening strategies at home.”
Volunteers are needed. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Yvonne Steingruby at steingrubyy@webstergroves.gov
For more information about the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge, visit NWF.org/MayorsMonarchPledge.