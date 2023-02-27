The Big Bend Railroad Club, which meets at and maintains the old train depot in Webster Groves, recently received an infusion of funds. But the club is still several thousand dollars short of what’s needed to make necessary repairs to the 113-year-old station.
The club received a $5,000 grant in October 2022 from the Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railroad, whose tracks run by the station at Big Bend Boulevard and Gray Avenue. Earlier this week, the club received a $10,000 donation from the estate of Richard Eichhorst, an Affton resident who was a longtime train enthusiast and supporter of anything railroad related, according to Big Bend Railroad Club Secretary Ken Rimmel.
Eichhorst founded the Association of American Railroaders in the 1970s, which was geared to sponsor train trips. In 1995, he began the American Railway Caboose Historical & Educational Society (ARCHES) to help preserve cabooses. Both organizations ended with Eichhorst’s passing in December of 2021.
“Rich was fond of the Big Bend Railroad Club, and our club has long known and appreciated his interests and passions in railroads and many other methods of transportation,” Rimmel said. “His efforts to try to save and preserve railroad cars and other railroad items was another passion.
“In one of the meetings of his caboose group, Rich told me of his plan to do a fundraiser for the Big Bend Railroad Club to help with repairs to the old depot,” Rimmel added. “Not long after, Rich fell ill and never got to finalize the plan for the fundraiser. We are more than excited that his family was able to fulfill his wishes and provide us with this wonderful gift.”
The money will go toward the list of repairs and restorations the model railroad club has been working on since its purchase of the building in 1994. But even with these new funds, along with other money that has been earmarked for the depot, the club is still about $40,000 short for replacing the 73-year-old roof, which is covered with cement-asbestos tiles.
“The current roof surface is the second on the 113-year-old building that originally had red Spanish tile,” Rimmel said. “In 1950, the current cement-asbestos tiles were laid down. In the past 17 years, we have had to have some leaks repaired several times.
“There are few roofers who will work on this kind of old tile since they are very brittle and contain asbestos fibers,” he continued. “We would like to have something that resembles the original tile that was on the building, but the cost of that material puts it further out of our reach. Anything red will greatly improve the appearance of the building.”
Rimmel added that as a non-profit, the 85-year-old train club’s biggest goal is to find the support to replace the 70-plus-year-old roof of the former Frisco Railway station.
A Look Back
The depot opened for service in June of 1910, according to Rimmel. The Big Bend Railroad Club got its start at Webster Groves High School in 1938, and before the end of that school year received permission from the St. Louis & San Francisco Railroad to use one of the two waiting rooms in the depot at Big Bend Boulevard and Gray Avenue.
The Frisco Railroad pulled its station agent from the depot in the early 1960s and put up an open, four-sided shelter on the other side of the tracks for passengers to use, according to Rimmel, an Affton resident who has been a member of the club since 1984 and is the unofficial historian. A signal maintenance crew moved into the east end of the building, and the club continued to use the west end and gained the use of the former agent’s office.
In 1992, the railroad — the Burlington Northern Railroad by that time -— moved out.
“In 1994, when we learned of the scheduled demolition of the depot, we signed a purchase for the building and a long-term lease on the portion of land the building sits on,” Rimmel said. “Because of our occupying the building, which goes back to 1938, it has been in continuous use for 113 years.”
The Big Bend Railroad Club currently boasts about 30 members, many local, but some living as far away as Tennessee. It takes about eight members to operate the two-rail, O-scale trains on the layout that’s set up at the depot. The club holds an open house for members of the public on the first Tuesday of every month from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
A Look Ahead
The Big Bend Railroad Club hopes to raise enough funds to replace the roof and continue its preservation efforts of the aging depot.
Donations to the club can be made through GuideStar.org, on the Big Bend Railroad Club’s Facebook page or by mailing a check to its administrative address at 9727 Canterleigh Court, St. Louis, MO 63123-5308.
For questions or more information, email Secretary@BigBendRRClub.org, visit the Big Bend Railroad Club Facebook page or call 314-968-6847.