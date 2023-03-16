The union representing Webster Groves firefighters on Thursday, March 16, filed a petition against the city of Webster, claiming it wrongfully terminated the collective bargaining agreement and had no legal authority to do so.
The petition filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court by the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2665 also asks the court to reinstate — at least temporarily — the collective bargaining agreement that was in place before the Webster Groves City Council on March 7 unanimously voted to terminate it.
After more than a year of negotiations, city officials said the two entities were at an impasse. The city accused the union of negotiating in bad faith, which the union adamantly denies.
The petition states that the city does not have legal authority to terminate the collective bargaining agreement that existed between the city and its firefighters.
“The city council lacked legal authority to unilaterally declare the contract null and void, let alone allege the union negotiated in bad faith,” said Rick Barry, the attorney who filed the petition on behalf of Local 2665. “One party can’t unilaterally terminate a contract. One party can’t declare bad faith and then just say the contract is no longer in existence and walk away.”
When asked about the petition Thursday afternoon, Jenny Starkey, director of public affairs and engagement for Webster Groves, said the city had not yet been provided with a copy of the petition and would be unable to comment prior to seeing it.
The Times will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.
Read our previous stories on this issue:
City Terminates Collective Bargaining Agreement With Firefighters Union
City Does Damage Control After Fire Contract Termination