As fighting continues in Ukraine, the Webster Groves Fire Department is lending a hand through a donation of fire fighting gear.
After receiving a request, the Webster Groves Fire Department inventoried gear and was able to select several sets eligible to donate. This “reasonably expired” gear is beyond its use date but still in usable condition. Reasonably expired gear is often donated to other countries or U.S. fire departments that do not have the financial resources to purchase new gear.
The Webster Groves Fire Department is donating seven hoods, four sets of gloves, 15 pairs of pants, 11 coats and eight pairs of boots.
“The fire service is united around the world, bound by an oath to serve, protect, and sacrifice for our communities regardless of the event,” Webster Groves Fire Chief Brett Ellis said. “Our hope from Webster Groves is that the brave men and women across an ocean feel supported from afar with this small donation of turnout gear which can make a huge impact for their safety and the safety of the people they serve.”