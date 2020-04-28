Concerned about keeping their company and employees working during the COVID-19 shutdown, owner Pat Richards and daughter/co-owner Keli Richards of Embroider the Occasion turned to innovation.
“Above the Brow” is a brand of specialty baseball-style caps with a traditional embroidered icon appearing above the brim, but with a twist — a personalized message of encouraging words appears on the underside of the hat’s brim, visible only to the wearer.
“The virus has impacted people on so many levels — from healthcare workers, hospitality industry staffers and kids who haven’t had their proms, graduation ceremonies or sporting events,” Pat Richards said. “We wanted to come up with something that provided messages of encouragement, gratitude and just plain fun, and that’s how the Above the Brow brand was born.”
Embroider the Occasion has created a specific hat for the COVID-19 situation that features a medical red cross with the word “hero” under the brow.
The company will donate 5% of profits for sales to the Gateway Resilience Fund, a fund that provides short term monetary relief to employees and owners of independent bars, restaurants, and shop in the St. Louis area affected by closures and other circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak. Learn more at stlgives.org/covid19/gateway-resilience-fund.
Currently, there are more than 40 icons to choose from for the reverse-appliqued design along the top brim of “Above the Brow” hats. Companies and organizations also can provide their own logos.
Messages, which are limited to one to three words to fit above the brow, have included “Thanks,” “Be Strong,” “Grateful,” “Peace,” “Fun Soon” and “Breathe.”
Hats can be ordered online at www.abovethebrowhats.com or via e-mail at abovethebrowhats@gmail.com at a cost of $24 per hat. Shipping is $8 or the items can be picked-up at Embroider the Occasion, 124 West Lockwood Avenue in Webster Groves.
For more information, email Pat Richards at abovethebrowhats@gmail.com or call 314-605-8886.