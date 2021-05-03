The Missouri Interscholastic Press Association recently honored the Webster Groves Echo online with an All Missouri Rating for the student-produced newspaper at Webster Groves High School.
In addition, the Echo yearbook and the Voices of Webster Podcast received superior ratings. The print version of the Echo newspaper and the Echo News Roundup newscast received excellent ratings.
All Missouri ratings include senior Jaden Fields, junior Zeke La Mantia (who also received a superior rating), senior Elise Wilke-Grimm (who also received a superior rating) and sophomore Calvin Lescher.
Students who earned superior ratings include sophomores Maren DeMargel, Lydia Urice and Izzy Poole, senior Addie Palmquist, and junior Jackson Parks. Excellent ratings went to senior Sophie Schnieders and the yearbook staff, Palmquist, Fields, Urice and Wilke-Grimm.
Honorable mentions were earned by freshmen Joe Harned and Calum Shank, seniors Kelly Woodyard and Ben Miller, junior Myah King, and Fields, Urice, DeMarge and Poole.