The Webster Groves Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are accepting unwanted or expired prescription drugs for disposal on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Drop off pills for disposal at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex, outside of the Aquatic Center at 33 E. Glendale Road. Police will be located outside under a tent — simply drive up and drop off.
No drop-offs will be accepted at the police department or city hall on the date of the take back event.
The 20th biannual pill take back helps prevent pill abuse and theft by destroying potentially harmful drugs.