A Webster Groves firefighter and his wife got the surprise of their life when the couple appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week.
Todd and Kelley McNeely had been in contact with show staff since October after producers inquired about a Facebook post on the Webster Groves Firefighters Community Outreach page that went viral. Each Webster Groves firefighter donates a portion of every paycheck to fund the nonprofit, and the firefighters then use that to help those in their community.
The post that piqued producers’ interest featured Webster Groves firefighters constructing a sidewalk for a resident who uses a wheelchair. Todd McNeely was president of the nonprofit at the time, and his wife has been a longtime fan of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
After a few Skype interviews with producers, the couple was invited to fly to California for a taping of the show. Under the guise that they were being interviewed for a clip that would be on the show’s social media sites, they were taken backstage, Todd McNeely said.
They couldn’t believe what happened next — Ellen brought them onstage. Another big surprise came just moments later when Ellen brought seven other Webster Groves firefighters to the stage, and then showed a live feed of the rest of the department watching back home.
“Everything was a complete surprise,” Todd McNeely said. “My wife was beside herself. We’re still in shock.”
The couple then won $25,000 by playing “Ellen’s Road to Riches” game, which they plan to use for medical expenses the family has incurred since Kelley McNeely’s extended hospital stay in the fall before welcoming baby girl Delany in December.
DeGeneres also recognized Webster Groves firefighters for the work they do through their community outreach nonprofit, and gifted the department $25,000, courtesy of Honey Nut Cheerios.