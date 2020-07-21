Despite strong opposition from those claiming that wireless communication creates health risks, the Webster Groves City Council on Tuesday, July 21, gave unanimous approval to AT&T to install nine cellular antennas to the top of an existing light pole.
The pole is located in a parking lot east of Moss Field, close to Hixson Middle School, on property owned by the Webster Groves School District. Though owned by the school district, a conditional use permit was required from the city. The school district has already signed off on a lease application with AT&T.
More than a dozen comments from those opposed to the cellular antennas were read into the record during a public hearing held two weeks ago. Many were concerned that the cellular antennas would be located so close to students at Hixson Middle School. At Tuesday’s meeting the council passed the use permit without comment.
