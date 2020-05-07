Webster Groves will soon begin searching for its next city manager, has approved plans for a new fire station and is discussing whether to hire an additional PR firm to help communicate with citizens about an upcoming project.
Longtime City Manager Retiring
Webster Groves City Manager Steve Wylie has announced he’ll be retiring later this year after nearly two decades with the city.
The Webster Groves City Council is now reviewing four firms to select one to hire that will conduct a search for Wylie’s replacement.
Although Wylie did not say when he plans to retire, he doesn’t want to leave the city in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis. The council discussed a tentative date of having a new city manager hired by the end of the year.
Approval of Architectural Plans For Fire Station 2
The council approved the architectural plan for the redesign and expansion of Webster Groves Fire Station 2 at Elm Avenue and East Rose during its May 5 meeting.
Construction is scheduled to begin this fall with a tentative completion date in the fall of 2021. The fire station will remain operational during construction.
The cost of the new station is estimated at $5.3 to $5.4 million, which will be funded by a $5 million bond issue voters approved last year.
Webster Groves Fire Chief Tom Yohe said bond issue funds, plus about $300,000 in general fund reserves, will be used to finance the project.
The current firehouse is a 65-year-old facility at 1302 S. Elm that was built in 1954 to house one fire truck and four male firefighters.
The new one-story station, with bays up to 18-feet-high, will be roughly 11,300-square-feet — more than twice the size of the current building.
Two homes behind the fire house have been purchased for demolition to allow for the expansion and future growth of the fire department.
The new station will have a drive-through apparatus bay, which the current station does not have. It will also have covered parking for protection of the fire trucks and apparatuses, secure living quarters and a fitness room for firefighters, more spaces for visitor and staff parking, a conference room, workshop, and storage rooms for fire hoses and EMS supplies. Input from Webster Groves firefighters contributed to the design of the new station.
Construction will be done in phases, with the new living quarters to be constructed first. The property will be fenced off so equipment is protected during construction.
Talks of An Additional PR Firm
The council is currently discussing whether the city should hire an additional PR firm to help communicate with citizens about the Old Webster North development project being lead by SG Collaborative.
A three-person committee consisting of Mayor Gerry Welch and Council Members Emerson Smith and Pam Bliss was formed during the council’s May 5 meeting to better define the roles and responsibilities the PR firm Vector Communications would have — if hired — to help mediate the communication and interactions between the city and community members about SG Collaborative’s Old Webster North project.
Vector’s services would range from $125 to $210 per hour. While some council members feel that the work SG Collaborative’s PR firm is doing to communicate with residents is enough, others expressed a desire to hire an additional firm for objectivity purposes.
“Even though SG Collaborative has done a good job so far, they have an interest in having this project go forward,” Council Member Laura Arnold said during the April 21 council meeting. “I just want to make sure that we are hearing everyone’s voices as the project moves forward, and to do that I don’t think we should rely solely on someone whose interests are not completely objective.”
Council Member Pam Bliss agreed.
“I’m a fan of SG Collaborative, but I feel strongly that we need to remain objective in listening to all of the community voices,” she said. “I think it’s vital that we have an additional firm so that the community knows we are listening.”
The newly formed committee will seek Vector’s input to help them define what the firm’s role and responsibilities would be if hired, and then bring that information back to council during a future work session.
St. Louis County Small Business Relief Fund
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch said St. Louis County is putting together a small business grant program that small business owners in Webster Groves might want to look into. For more information, visit www.stlcorona.com/resources/small-business-relief-program.
Possible Internet Sales Tax
The Missouri legislature is currently taking up the issue of taxing internet sales. Missouri is one of only two states that do not have an internet sales tax. There has been support for an internet sales tax — often referred to as the Wayfair tax — by those in local government who have seen a decline in their revenues as people shop more frequently online. Additionally, many small brick-and-mortar businesses, including those in Webster Groves, feel it's not a level playing field as internet providers have an unfair advantage.
“Many local officials are working together to try to get the Wayfair tax passed so we can collect online sales tax,” Welch said during a recent council meeting, noting the tax could help make up for some of the city’s loss of sales tax revenue during the pandemic.
The ability to impose a Wayfair tax stemmed from the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair that says states can mandate that businesses without a physical presence with more than 2,000 transactions or $100,000 of in-state sales collect and remit sales tax on transactions within the state.