Webster Groves Complete Auto Repair is truly a family business, and the extended family includes employees and many loyal customers.
After servicing the neighborhood for over 20 years, Webster Groves Complete Auto Repair has purchased its building and property. The owners have made major improvements to the property and have updated their equipment for both older and newer vehicles — both foreign and domestic. “We’re here to stay long term,” said Scott Pfitzinger.
Jerry and Scott started the business in 1982 with automotive repair in Valley Park, Mo. The shop was moved to Webster Groves in 1995.
The most recent additions to the staff family (joining since May 2018) include service manager Gary Johnson, technicians Patrick Panhorst and Paul Palmeri, and general service technician Dacota Davis, who brings knowledge and certification experience to the team. Administrative assistant Susan Coffey joined in 2016.
Although the automotive business has changed greatly since 1982, “our business changes with the times, with all the varieties,” said Scott Pfitzinger. “We have to keep up with the latest trends and technologies, which means constantly updating equipment and training.” The shop can diagnose and repair nearly every mechanical problem that may arise, handles factory scheduled maintenance and offers Missouri safety and emissions testing. Synchrony Financing Services are now available.
The Pfitzingers strive each day in their individual roles to offer the utmost in customer satisfaction. “Many of the employees have brought a lot of value to the company by drawing returning customers,” Scott said. “At least 80% of the customers are repeat customers, which lends credibility to the mantra that we want to keep our customers happy for life. Our employees value our customers and are committed to not only meeting but exceeding all expectations. Our business is driven by being loyal and honest and striving for excellent customer service.”
2 S. Old Orchard Ave. • Webster Groves • 314-961-2728