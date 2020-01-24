The best-kept automotive secret in the St. Louis area, tucked in behind the McDonald’s restaurant off Big Bend Boulevard in Webster’s Old Orchard area, is here to stay.
“We bought our building in spring 2019,” said Scott Pfitzinger, co-owner of Webster Groves Complete Auto Repair. “We are here to stay.”
The shop has been housed at the Webster Groves location since 1995. Scott Pfitzinger and his father, Jerry, started the company in 1982.
Webster Groves Complete Auto provides tires, service, maintenance and repair for all makes and models of automobiles and light trucks — bumper to bumper.
About a year and a half ago, the owners brought Gary Johnson on board as service/shop manager. In addition to a positive impact on sales, this allows Scott more time for one-on-one customer consults.
“We’ve added three extremely dedicated technicians, and you can expect efficient fun from our new office manager, Jane Hohlstein,” Pfitzinger said. The new technicians are Patrick Danhorst, Robert Humpert and Eduardo Morales.
Founder Jerry Pfitzinger, although semi-retired, remains a daily presence at the shop, passing down his expert knowledge to staff and customers.
“Making my customers safe and happy is more important to me than my bottom line,” said Scott Pfitzinger.
The shop strives to give customers a stress-free experience and peace of mind, using parts only from reputable brands and offering 24-month service warranties.
Customers like that Scott is always personally available and involved. One online reviewer said: “Great shop. They’ve done outstanding work on all three of my vehicles, two of which probably shouldn’t even be running. They’ve made (them)run like new. I’ve never been overcharged and never pressured to do extra, possibly unnecessary repairs.”
2 S. Old Orchard Ave. • Webster Groves • 314-961-2728