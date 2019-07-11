Here are the winning entries in the 2019 Webster Groves July 4 parade. “Best” is first place and “Outstanding” denotes second place.

Children’s Entry:

Best: Diva Sweat Dance Co.

Outstanding: St. Louis Gym Centre

parade3.jpg

Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge won “Best” in the Civic Entry category.

Civic Entry:

Best: Green Space Advisory Commission

Outstanding: League of Women Voters

Classic Entry:

Best: Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge

Outstanding: Webster Groves Lions Club

parade4.jpg

Weber’s Front Row earned “Best” Commercial Entry for its take on a July 4 roller coaster.

Commercial Entry:

Best: Weber’s Front Row

Outstanding: Shakers Dog Wash

Neighborhood Entry:

Best: Emmanuel Episcopal Church

Outstanding: Gateway Fire Historical/Azar Orthodontics/WGHS Baseball

Performing Entry:

Best: WGHS Marching Band

Outstanding: Space Dog & the Space Band

parade1.jpg

Lutheran Senior Services at Laclede Groves captured top honors in the “Best Theme” category.

Best Theme:

Best: Lutheran Senior Services at Laclede Groves

Outstanding: St. Louis Corvette Club

Visiting Entry:

Best: Blues Special Hockey

Outstanding: Two Men & a Truck

Novelty Unit:

Best: St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station

Outstanding: Andres Roofing

parade2.jpg

Cecily Schmanske, Miss Webster 2019

Special Judges Award:

1. Save the Bees

2. Classic 1959 Edsel driven by Ken Lammert escorting Grand Marshal Adrian Clayborn

3. Archway Restoration Club

