Here are the winning entries in the 2019 Webster Groves July 4 parade. “Best” is first place and “Outstanding” denotes second place.
Children’s Entry:
Best: Diva Sweat Dance Co.
Outstanding: St. Louis Gym Centre
Civic Entry:
Best: Green Space Advisory Commission
Outstanding: League of Women Voters
Classic Entry:
Best: Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge
Outstanding: Webster Groves Lions Club
Commercial Entry:
Best: Weber’s Front Row
Outstanding: Shakers Dog Wash
Neighborhood Entry:
Best: Emmanuel Episcopal Church
Outstanding: Gateway Fire Historical/Azar Orthodontics/WGHS Baseball
Performing Entry:
Best: WGHS Marching Band
Outstanding: Space Dog & the Space Band
Best Theme:
Best: Lutheran Senior Services at Laclede Groves
Outstanding: St. Louis Corvette Club
Visiting Entry:
Best: Blues Special Hockey
Outstanding: Two Men & a Truck
Novelty Unit:
Best: St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station
Outstanding: Andres Roofing
Special Judges Award:
1. Save the Bees
2. Classic 1959 Edsel driven by Ken Lammert escorting Grand Marshal Adrian Clayborn
3. Archway Restoration Club